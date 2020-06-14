Apartment List
CA
livermore
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Livermore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Springtown
19 Units Available
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Jensen Tract
13 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Jensen Tract
4 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2918 Kiwi Common
2918 Kiwi Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
324 Misty Circle
324 Misty Circle, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2048 sqft
Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside Livermore
1 Unit Available
2092 Rapallo Common
2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1911 sqft
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,689
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,334
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Del Prado
2 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
840 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Asco - Radum
31 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
City Guide for Livermore, CA

Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!

Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Livermore, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Livermore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

