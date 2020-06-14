46 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with hardwood floors
Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!
Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Livermore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.