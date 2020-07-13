/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
73 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with pool
10 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
21 Units Available
Ulmar
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,185
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
15 Units Available
Jensen Tract
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
11 Units Available
Windmill Springs
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
13 Units Available
Springtown
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
3 Units Available
Jensen Tract
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
9 Units Available
Murrieta Meadows
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
7 Units Available
Downtown Livermore
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
3 Units Available
Leland Heights
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
1 Unit Available
Northside Livermore
852 Sunset Drive
852 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! - Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Brookmeadow
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104
4623 Nicol Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
629 sqft
Affordable Move In Ready S. Vasco Condo - This fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is waiting for you! This upper unit features beautiful new flooring throughout, fresh coat of paint, and no rear neighbors.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Livermore
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
955 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail.
1 Unit Available
Isabel
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge Park
3102 Cassia Court
3102 Cassia Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1614 sqft
Lily McClanahan - 925-209-9328 - First time on the market as a rental unit! Beautiful single family home with many premium upgrades and a view to the quarry lake! Open, bright and airy with vaulted ceiling in living and many windows.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
8 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,414
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
38 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,048
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
