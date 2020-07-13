Apartment List
/
CA
/
livermore
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Livermore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Ulmar
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,185
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
15 Units Available
Jensen Tract
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
11 Units Available
Windmill Springs
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Springtown
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Jensen Tract
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Murrieta Meadows
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Livermore
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Leland Heights
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Leland Heights
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southside Livermore
1208 Marguerite Street
1208 Marguerite Street, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
1208 Marguerite Street Available 08/08/20 Livermore Near Downtown. Coming Soon! - Coming Soon! Available August 8th. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, w/1-car attached garage on corner lot near Downtown Livermore.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Livermore
168 Gillette Pl
168 Gillette Place, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1631 sqft
Gene Williams - 510-390-0325 - Immaculate Downtown Livermore Townhouse/Condo for lease. Short distance to downtown Livermore., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (solid surface counters, 1381 sq ft. One story within the unit on the 2nd floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northside Livermore
852 Sunset Drive
852 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! - Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Jensen Tract
358 Lincoln Ave
358 Lincoln Avenue, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1608 sqft
Barbara Brenzel - 925-413-9337 - Come see this Very Unique Home. Living Areas are Extra Large and Open. Living / Dining Combination with a large Family or bonus room. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths with an Extra Office/Den or possible 3rd Bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northside Livermore
309 N K St
309 North K Street, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - Bottom floor of historic Victorian close to downtown! Charming and spacious 2/2 with formal living and large kitchen with eating area. Detached garage includes washer/dryer shared with residents in upper unit.

1 of 26

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
Isabel
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Summerset
588 Alameda Dr.
588 Alameda Drive, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1130 sqft
588 Alameda Dr. Available 08/01/20 Livermore 3 Br., 2 Ba.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Ranch
3926 Scottfield Street
3926 Scottfield St, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2254 sqft
Frank Kunzfeld - GORGEOUS AND SPACIOUS 4 BED, 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS AND PERFECT FOR BAY AREA COMMUTERS AS WELL AS WORK FROM HOME.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge Park
3102 Cassia Court
3102 Cassia Court, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1614 sqft
Lily McClanahan - 925-209-9328 - First time on the market as a rental unit! Beautiful single family home with many premium upgrades and a view to the quarry lake! Open, bright and airy with vaulted ceiling in living and many windows.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
City Guide for Livermore, CA

Oh, Livermore. Though the name may conjure up some pretty gross images (bodily processes, liverwurst, liver spots), Livermore is actually a ritzy, high-class Bay Area 'burb that has little in common with the less delicate things in life. Now let's get your apartment search started!

Livermore is generally regarded as the easternmost city in the Bay Area, and is located about 30 miles from the Silicon Valley and 45 miles from San Francisco proper. The big employer in town is the federally-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which is located on the east side of town. Originally settled as ranching land, Livermore made the quick transition to high-class Bay Area city during the technology boom. An increase in population and the economy, and the development of the i-Gate complex, quickly made Livermore one of the wealthiest cities in the nation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Livermore, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Livermore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLivermore 3 BedroomsLivermore Accessible Apartments
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with GymLivermore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLivermore Apartments with ParkingLivermore Apartments with Pool
Livermore Apartments with Washer-DryerLivermore Dog Friendly ApartmentsLivermore Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley