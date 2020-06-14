/
1 bedroom apartments
44 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
610 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Leland Heights
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Springtown
19 Units Available
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Downtown Livermore
7 Units Available
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Jensen Tract
13 Units Available
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
629 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Brookmeadow
1 Unit Available
342 Chris Common #108
342 Chris Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
610 sqft
Great 1 bedroom condo in Livermore - I have a great 1 bedroom condo in Livermore. This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath SQFT with new carpet and paint and washer dryer in unit. You also have access to pool and spa area. This is a perfect entry into Livermore.
Brookmeadow
1 Unit Available
4623 Nicol Cmn Unit 104
4623 Nicol Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
629 sqft
Affordable Move In Ready S. Vasco Condo - This fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is waiting for you! This upper unit features beautiful new flooring throughout, fresh coat of paint, and no rear neighbors.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
670 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
5 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
850 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
657 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
796 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
780 sqft
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
18 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
659 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
11 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
759 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
$
Asco - Radum
31 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
774 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Del Prado
2 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
760 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
