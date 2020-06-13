/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Leland Heights
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,153
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Contact for Availability
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Promenade in Pleasanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Livermore
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
