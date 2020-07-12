/
northside livermore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Northside Livermore, Livermore, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
852 Sunset Drive
852 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! - Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
982 sqft
JUST LISTED! Clean, Bright and Updated, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 982 sq/ft. Town home for Lease - Professionally remodeled, this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
309 N K St
309 North K Street, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - Bottom floor of historic Victorian close to downtown! Charming and spacious 2/2 with formal living and large kitchen with eating area. Detached garage includes washer/dryer shared with residents in upper unit.
Results within 1 mile of Northside Livermore
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with green space, a large pool and parking. Apartments feature modern appliances, larger kitchens, and a patio or a balcony. Near Livermore High School and East Avenue Middle School.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1208 Marguerite Street
1208 Marguerite Street, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
1208 Marguerite Street Available 08/08/20 Livermore Near Downtown. Coming Soon! - Coming Soon! Available August 8th. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, w/1-car attached garage on corner lot near Downtown Livermore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
168 Gillette Pl
168 Gillette Place, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1631 sqft
Gene Williams - 510-390-0325 - Immaculate Downtown Livermore Townhouse/Condo for lease. Short distance to downtown Livermore., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (solid surface counters, 1381 sq ft. One story within the unit on the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
2399 Harewood Dr
2399 Harewood Drive, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3008 sqft
Beautiful and sprawling semi custom single story in Livermore. Huge private lot with lush landscaping, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 3000sf of living space! Gourmet kitchen and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
3026 Gardella Plaza
3026 Gardella Plaza, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1150 sqft
Colleen McKean - 925-847-8880 - Totally everything has been replaced, totally gutted and redone, new windows, new kitchen cabinets with all new LG appliances, new fixtures, new lighting, new textured walls, new paint, new railing, new doors, new
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1087 Murrieta Blvd #232
1087 Murrieta Boulevard, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
955 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom in Livermore Available Now! - This adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is meticulously maintained and located near all of Livermore's amazing amenities, including Downtown area, shopping and Arroyo Bike Trail.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2
2811 Quarryhill Ave, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2811 Quarryhill Ave. Unit #2 Available 04/01/20 Private 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Condo in the Montage Community of Livermore - This Executive 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1718 sq ft Home has a bright, open floor plan. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
588 Alameda Dr.
588 Alameda Drive, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1130 sqft
588 Alameda Dr. Available 08/01/20 Livermore 3 Br., 2 Ba.
Results within 5 miles of Northside Livermore
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,185
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
330 Leslie Common Apt 108
330 Leslie Common, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
871 sqft
LIVERMORE Condo 2 Bedroom 2 Bath RENTAL Move in Ready! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Livermore home is now move in read! This cozy two bedroom, two bath condo features over 800 sqft of Open and bright floor plan with patio overlooking greenbelt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
358 Lincoln Ave
358 Lincoln Avenue, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1608 sqft
Barbara Brenzel - 925-413-9337 - Come see this Very Unique Home. Living Areas are Extra Large and Open. Living / Dining Combination with a large Family or bonus room. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths with an Extra Office/Den or possible 3rd Bedroom.
