Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance carport

Catalina Crest Apartment Homes is a unique community that offers a peaceful, upscale environment for all to enjoy! Close to shopping and freeways, we are also close to some of Livermore's best shopping, transportation and dining. Located near the national laboratories as well as the beautiful vineyards, the location has it all! Two swimming pools, laundry facilities and beautifully maintained landscaping is only a few of the amenities you will come and enjoy! Come see for yourself how Catalina Crest Apartment Homes can make you feel a part of the great Livermore wine valley locale and lifestyle.