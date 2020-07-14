All apartments in Livermore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Catalina Crest

1038 Catalina Dr · (925) 406-3868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA 94550
Downtown Livermore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 036 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 076 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 070 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Catalina Crest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
carport
Catalina Crest Apartment Homes is a unique community that offers a peaceful, upscale environment for all to enjoy! Close to shopping and freeways, we are also close to some of Livermore's best shopping, transportation and dining. Located near the national laboratories as well as the beautiful vineyards, the location has it all! Two swimming pools, laundry facilities and beautifully maintained landscaping is only a few of the amenities you will come and enjoy! Come see for yourself how Catalina Crest Apartment Homes can make you feel a part of the great Livermore wine valley locale and lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicatn
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned Parking with storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Catalina Crest have any available units?
Catalina Crest has 6 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Catalina Crest have?
Some of Catalina Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Catalina Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Catalina Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Catalina Crest pet-friendly?
No, Catalina Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does Catalina Crest offer parking?
Yes, Catalina Crest offers parking.
Does Catalina Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Catalina Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Catalina Crest have a pool?
Yes, Catalina Crest has a pool.
Does Catalina Crest have accessible units?
No, Catalina Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Catalina Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Catalina Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Catalina Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Catalina Crest has units with air conditioning.
