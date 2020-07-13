La Vina Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access playground

La Vina offers a wonderful combination of modern living and the serene natural beauty of the Livermore Valley. Central air conditioning and full-sized washers and dryers make living comfortable and convenient at our Livermore apartments. Our units also feature dishwashers and balconies or patios. When it comes to community amenities, our apartments in Livermore offer a sparkling pool, assigned covered parking, a fitness center and more.La Vina is just minutes from supermarkets, banks, family restaurants, good neighborhood schools, parks and golf courses. If youђre searching for apartments in Livermore, look no further. You'll love coming home to the beautifully landscaped community of La Vina.