Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

La Vina Apartments

4601 Gerrilyn Way · (925) 361-3994
Location

4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA 94550
Windmill Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 887 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 149 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Vina Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
playground
La Vina offers a wonderful combination of modern living and the serene natural beauty of the Livermore Valley. Central air conditioning and full-sized washers and dryers make living comfortable and convenient at our Livermore apartments. Our units also feature dishwashers and balconies or patios. When it comes to community amenities, our apartments in Livermore offer a sparkling pool, assigned covered parking, a fitness center and more.La Vina is just minutes from supermarkets, banks, family restaurants, good neighborhood schools, parks and golf courses. If youђre searching for apartments in Livermore, look no further. You'll love coming home to the beautifully landscaped community of La Vina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Vina Apartments have any available units?
La Vina Apartments has 11 units available starting at $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does La Vina Apartments have?
Some of La Vina Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Vina Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
La Vina Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Vina Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, La Vina Apartments is pet friendly.
Does La Vina Apartments offer parking?
Yes, La Vina Apartments offers parking.
Does La Vina Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Vina Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Vina Apartments have a pool?
Yes, La Vina Apartments has a pool.
Does La Vina Apartments have accessible units?
No, La Vina Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does La Vina Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Vina Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does La Vina Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, La Vina Apartments has units with air conditioning.
