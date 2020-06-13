/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ulmar
33 Units Available
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murrieta Meadows
10 Units Available
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Close access to I-580 and Highway 84. Oversized windows, beautiful views and natural landscaping. Park-like setting. On-site recycling. Playground and fitness area. Green community with resort-like pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
Windmill Springs
8 Units Available
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,857
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
324 Misty Circle
324 Misty Circle, Livermore, CA
Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside Livermore
1 Unit Available
2092 Rapallo Common
2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1911 sqft
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summerset
1 Unit Available
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3
724 Tranquility Cir, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Like New Townhome in Beautiful Livermore - This beautiful newly home built in 2017 is flourishing with upgraded floors, appliances, and window coverings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Heights
1 Unit Available
385 Lee Ave.
385 Lee Avenue, Livermore, CA
385 Lee Ave. Available 07/10/20 $3,090 / 4 BR - GORGEOUS REMODELED LIVERMORE HOME - Everything has been remodeled in this wonderful 4 bedroom Livermore home blocks from downtown. Nestled on a quiet street in the Leland Heights neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2872 Hoya Commons - 1
2872 Hoya Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1684 sqft
Upgraded Newer Livermore Home Near 580 Freeway. Available 4/1/18 - Beautiful upgraded home located in Livermore at Ivy at Montage near Las Positas College, 580 Freeway and park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isabel
1 Unit Available
2918 Kiwi Common
2918 Kiwi Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Coming Soon!Beautiful property in the Montage Condos development. - Exquisite Living and Spacious in every aspect.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2399 Harewood Dr
2399 Harewood Drive, Livermore, CA
Beautiful and sprawling semi custom single story in Livermore. Huge private lot with lush landscaping, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 3000sf of living space! Gourmet kitchen and more!
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ulmar
1 Unit Available
1170 Flurry Drive
1170 Flurry Drive, Livermore, CA
Gorgeous Livermore Home Available May! - Gorgeous townhouse in Livermore available for move in immediately. This town home is a spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and 1695 square feet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Springtown
1 Unit Available
850 Camden Cmn
850 Camden Common, Livermore, CA
Bhavana Kulkarni - 510-579-4384 - Beautiful End Unit Townhouse available for RENTAL in Artero Community of Springtown neighborhood. Built in 2016, with lots of designer upgrades with a Full Bd Rm and Bath on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
5798 Barley Road
5798 Barley Rd, Dublin, CA
Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Asco - Radum
32 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1442 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5530 Esprit Way
5530 Esprit Way, Dublin, CA
Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room.
Similar Pages
Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLivermore 3 BedroomsLivermore Accessible Apartments
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with GarageLivermore Apartments with GymLivermore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLivermore Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA