apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
76 Apartments for rent in Livermore, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Ulmar
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
14 Units Available
Jensen Tract
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
927 sqft
Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Windmill Springs
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1100 sqft
Furnished carpeted units with walk-in closets, dishwashers, reserved parking and private balconies. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and clubhouse. Located close to Robert Livermore Park and its walking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
13 Units Available
Springtown
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
838 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and beauty of the Livermore Valley in our beautiful residences at Diablo Vista Apartments. Located on nine richly landscaped acres, this residential community is truly special.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Northside Livermore
Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
649 sqft
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Leland Heights
107 Ganesha Cmn
107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1710 sqft
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Livermore
168 Gillette Pl
168 Gillette Place, Livermore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1631 sqft
Gene Williams - 510-390-0325 - Immaculate Downtown Livermore Townhouse/Condo for lease. Short distance to downtown Livermore., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (solid surface counters, 1381 sq ft. One story within the unit on the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2399 Harewood Dr
2399 Harewood Drive, Livermore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3008 sqft
Beautiful and sprawling semi custom single story in Livermore. Huge private lot with lush landscaping, 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with over 3000sf of living space! Gourmet kitchen and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northside Livermore
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
982 sqft
JUST LISTED! Clean, Bright and Updated, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 982 sq/ft. Town home for Lease - Professionally remodeled, this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Jensen Tract
358 Lincoln Ave
358 Lincoln Avenue, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1608 sqft
Barbara Brenzel - 925-413-9337 - Come see this Very Unique Home. Living Areas are Extra Large and Open. Living / Dining Combination with a large Family or bonus room. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths with an Extra Office/Den or possible 3rd Bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Northside Livermore
309 N K St
309 North K Street, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - Bottom floor of historic Victorian close to downtown! Charming and spacious 2/2 with formal living and large kitchen with eating area. Detached garage includes washer/dryer shared with residents in upper unit.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Villa Chardonnay
5344 Wisteria Dr.
5344 Wisteria Way, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5344 Wisteria Dr. Available 09/07/20 Livermore, Springtown Beautifully Updated Duet, 2Br.1Ba., Large Backyard !! - Rent: $2600 - 2 Bed / 1 BA - S.F.
Results within 1 mile of Livermore
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Ranch
3926 Scottfield Street
3926 Scottfield St, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2254 sqft
Frank Kunzfeld - GORGEOUS AND SPACIOUS 4 BED, 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS AND PERFECT FOR BAY AREA COMMUTERS AS WELL AS WORK FROM HOME.
Results within 5 miles of Livermore
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
29 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,085
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1339 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,332
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,374
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Pleasanton Valley
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
