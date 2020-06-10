All apartments in Lake Forest
26626 Rosepath
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

26626 Rosepath

26626 Rosepath · No Longer Available
Location

26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R

Check out this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/yHtyKdTd61w

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with comfy loft! Great end unit in the peaceful Whispering Hills community. Well appointed kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances with beautiful tile back splash. Warm wood laminate flooring in living room, dining area and bedrooms. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Fantastic loft is great for home office or bonus room. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath.

Central AC. Washer and dryer within unit. Large patio entrance. One car garage and plenty of community parking. The Whispering Hills community offers a pool, jacuzzi, park and lush greenbelts. No Pets.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26626 Rosepath have any available units?
26626 Rosepath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26626 Rosepath have?
Some of 26626 Rosepath's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26626 Rosepath currently offering any rent specials?
26626 Rosepath isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26626 Rosepath pet-friendly?
No, 26626 Rosepath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26626 Rosepath offer parking?
Yes, 26626 Rosepath does offer parking.
Does 26626 Rosepath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26626 Rosepath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26626 Rosepath have a pool?
Yes, 26626 Rosepath has a pool.
Does 26626 Rosepath have accessible units?
No, 26626 Rosepath does not have accessible units.
Does 26626 Rosepath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26626 Rosepath has units with dishwashers.
Does 26626 Rosepath have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26626 Rosepath has units with air conditioning.
