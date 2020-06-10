26626 Rosepath

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R



Check out this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/yHtyKdTd61w



Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with comfy loft! Great end unit in the peaceful Whispering Hills community. Well appointed kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances with beautiful tile back splash. Warm wood laminate flooring in living room, dining area and bedrooms. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Fantastic loft is great for home office or bonus room. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath.



Central AC. Washer and dryer within unit. Large patio entrance. One car garage and plenty of community parking. The Whispering Hills community offers a pool, jacuzzi, park and lush greenbelts. No Pets.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767583)