21232 Jasmines Way

Amenities
Private carriage plan in popular Vista Del Flores community! Great interior corner location with nobody above or below! Spacious plan offers large Living Room with cozy fireplace, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! New waterproof laminate flooring and freshly painted for a like-new move in ready home! Extra light and open plan with cathedral ceilings and lots of windows! Master Suite with walk-in closet! Private balcony patio off Living Room! Views of mountains and nearby Community Park! Large 2 car attached direct access garage with opener! Central heating and air conditioning! Shows great! Hurry on this one!