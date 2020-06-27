All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 21232 Jasmines Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21232 Jasmines Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

21232 Jasmines Way

21232 Jasmines Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21232 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private carriage plan in popular Vista Del Flores community! Great interior corner location with nobody above or below! Spacious plan offers large Living Room with cozy fireplace, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! New waterproof laminate flooring and freshly painted for a like-new move in ready home! Extra light and open plan with cathedral ceilings and lots of windows! Master Suite with walk-in closet! Private balcony patio off Living Room! Views of mountains and nearby Community Park! Large 2 car attached direct access garage with opener! Central heating and air conditioning! Shows great! Hurry on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21232 Jasmines Way have any available units?
21232 Jasmines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21232 Jasmines Way have?
Some of 21232 Jasmines Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21232 Jasmines Way currently offering any rent specials?
21232 Jasmines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21232 Jasmines Way pet-friendly?
No, 21232 Jasmines Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way offer parking?
Yes, 21232 Jasmines Way offers parking.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21232 Jasmines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way have a pool?
No, 21232 Jasmines Way does not have a pool.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way have accessible units?
No, 21232 Jasmines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21232 Jasmines Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21232 Jasmines Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21232 Jasmines Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College