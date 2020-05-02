Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub media room

call/text Elizabeth 949-632-2800 ~~BEST Condo for lease in Laguna Niguel. Main floor bedroom and bathroom. Recently highly upgraded 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms PLUS LOFT . NO ONE above in this corner unit plus you will have your own private patio. This is like a MODEL home. Newer paint and carpet, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and sink, custom cabinets with lots of additional storage. Bathroom downstairs offers custom sink and upgraded tub/shower combination, additional linen closets. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Good size living room with high ceilings, dining area. Custom wood shutters, ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. Mirrored closet doors. Private courtyard. Central air conditioning. Perfect location, ~so close to everything ~ shopping, schools, theaters, beach, freeways. Enjoy beautiful association pools and spa. Best Model in the area. For a private showing call or text Elizabeth 949-632-2800