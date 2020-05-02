All apartments in Laguna Niguel
139 Pearl

139 Pearl · No Longer Available
Location

139 Pearl, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
media room
call/text Elizabeth 949-632-2800 ~~BEST Condo for lease in Laguna Niguel. Main floor bedroom and bathroom. Recently highly upgraded 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms PLUS LOFT . NO ONE above in this corner unit plus you will have your own private patio. This is like a MODEL home. Newer paint and carpet, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and sink, custom cabinets with lots of additional storage. Bathroom downstairs offers custom sink and upgraded tub/shower combination, additional linen closets. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Good size living room with high ceilings, dining area. Custom wood shutters, ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. Mirrored closet doors. Private courtyard. Central air conditioning. Perfect location, ~so close to everything ~ shopping, schools, theaters, beach, freeways. Enjoy beautiful association pools and spa. Best Model in the area. For a private showing call or text Elizabeth 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Pearl have any available units?
139 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Pearl have?
Some of 139 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
139 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Pearl pet-friendly?
No, 139 Pearl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 139 Pearl offer parking?
No, 139 Pearl does not offer parking.
Does 139 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Pearl have a pool?
Yes, 139 Pearl has a pool.
Does 139 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 139 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Pearl has units with dishwashers.
