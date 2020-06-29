All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 PM

29421 CROWN Ridge

29421 Crown Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

29421 Crown Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Please call/text/email with any questions. Patrick Jouanel at (949) 697-0364. e: patrickjouanel@cox.net. Realty One Group West.
Upgraded Single Family Detached Home in the beautiful neighborhood of Niguel Ridge. 3 Bedrooms + an Oversized Open Loft, could be used for a fourth Bedroom, Office, Library, or Play Area!, 2.5 BA, approx 2,100 SqFt. Bright & Immaculate Home. As you walk in you will feel a sense of spaciousness. Great open & spacious entry floor plan w/cathedral ceilings. Many upgrades include stylish tile floors that resemble wood, plantation shutters installed. Kitchen comes w/granite counters, recessed lights, new window, stainless appliances and gas range. An open bar adjoins an eating nook and another separate living area w/ fireplace leading to a manicured backyard w/a covered patio and a grass area. Enjoy outdoor entertaining! Very large suite upstairs, vaulted ceiling, with a spacious walk-in-closet, separate tub & shower. This Home is conveniently located in the heart of Laguna Niguel, easy access to freeway & 73, walk to Crown Valley Community Park & Regional Park, Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29421 CROWN Ridge have any available units?
29421 CROWN Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29421 CROWN Ridge have?
Some of 29421 CROWN Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29421 CROWN Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
29421 CROWN Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29421 CROWN Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 29421 CROWN Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29421 CROWN Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 29421 CROWN Ridge offers parking.
Does 29421 CROWN Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29421 CROWN Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29421 CROWN Ridge have a pool?
No, 29421 CROWN Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 29421 CROWN Ridge have accessible units?
No, 29421 CROWN Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 29421 CROWN Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29421 CROWN Ridge has units with dishwashers.

