29421 CROWN Ridge

Please call/text/email with any questions. Patrick Jouanel at (949) 697-0364. e: patrickjouanel@cox.net. Realty One Group West.

Upgraded Single Family Detached Home in the beautiful neighborhood of Niguel Ridge. 3 Bedrooms + an Oversized Open Loft, could be used for a fourth Bedroom, Office, Library, or Play Area!, 2.5 BA, approx 2,100 SqFt. Bright & Immaculate Home. As you walk in you will feel a sense of spaciousness. Great open & spacious entry floor plan w/cathedral ceilings. Many upgrades include stylish tile floors that resemble wood, plantation shutters installed. Kitchen comes w/granite counters, recessed lights, new window, stainless appliances and gas range. An open bar adjoins an eating nook and another separate living area w/ fireplace leading to a manicured backyard w/a covered patio and a grass area. Enjoy outdoor entertaining! Very large suite upstairs, vaulted ceiling, with a spacious walk-in-closet, separate tub & shower. This Home is conveniently located in the heart of Laguna Niguel, easy access to freeway & 73, walk to Crown Valley Community Park & Regional Park, Lake!