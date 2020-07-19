Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 Lomada Street
14 Lomada St
·
No Longer Available
Location
14 Lomada St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Sandy Meisel with Realty One Group for a showing at 949-421-7000 or sandyriver323@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Lomada Street have any available units?
14 Lomada Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ladera Ranch, CA
.
Is 14 Lomada Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Lomada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Lomada Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Lomada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch
.
Does 14 Lomada Street offer parking?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Lomada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Lomada Street have a pool?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Lomada Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Lomada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Lomada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Lomada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
