apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
180 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with pool
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
32002 Via Tonada
32002 Via Tonada, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1094 sqft
Spectacularly renovated single level townhome is located in the heart of the historic San Juan Capistrano. This home features a generous layout with three bedrooms and 2 full baths. The gas fireplace in the living room sets the ambiance as you enter.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Marbella
51 Plaza Vivienda
51 Plaza Vivenda, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2227 sqft
As you drive through the entrance to the exclusive Marbella Country Club community you realize you have uncovered a ‘’HIDDEN GEM”.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Meredith Canyon
33591 Avenida Calita
33591 Avenida Calita, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3480 sqft
Spectacular ocean view and nestled in the green hills of beautiful and serene Meredith Canyon. This home offers approx. 3480 square feet on a 11,500+ sq. ft lot. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 on main level +full bathroom).
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
32742 ALIPAZ Street
32742 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Newer manufactured home in a well maintained family park - with nice clubhouse, game room, swimming pool, spa, sports courts, playground, bike path to the beach. 4 Bedrooms (4th BR could be family room or office), 2 baths, approx. 1500 square feet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
27599 Paseo Sonata
27599 Paseo Sonata, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2000 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Loft Home located on cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
27545 VIA RAMONA
27545 Via Ramona, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Beautiful Private View! Tons of windows and natural light all throughout! - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms single story house in the Highly Sought After Loma Vista HOA. Shaded patio cover with peaceful park like setting in the backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
1 of 117
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
91 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
6345 Camino Marinero
6345 Camino Marinero, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3491 sqft
This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
25496 Rue Terrase
25496 Rue Terrase, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1994 sqft
This gorgeous townhome rests on a beautiful canyon and is located in the gated Ville de Cerise community of only 48 homes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.Spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
New Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms on one level and a LOFT upstairs!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6 Logo Vista
6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1878 sqft
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5 Limero Street
5 Limero St, Orange County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
This property has the most sought after 2 bedroom floor-plan in this entire tract.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Covenant Hills Village
68 Fosco Street
68 Fosco St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1948 sqft
Brand new home located in the master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, with downstairs bedroom and bath. Two car attached garage with direct access.
