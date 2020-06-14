173 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with gym
"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots
Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here? See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aliso Viejo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.