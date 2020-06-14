Apartment List
173 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aliso Viejo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
23 Brownstone Way
23 Brownstone Way, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
19 Baywood
19 Baywood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
993 sqft
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Old Mission Road
30 Old Mission Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3217 sqft
The master-planned community 'Pasadera at Glenwood' is adjacent to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2394 Via Mariposa W
2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1199 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2078 Ronda Granada
2078 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL. Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
73 CALLE ARAGON
73 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1010 sqft
Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook. Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2327 Via Mariposa W
2327 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2324 Via Puerta
2324 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1009 sqft
Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2381 Via MariposaW W
2381 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1195 sqft
Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3171 VIA VISTA
3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home.
City Guide for Aliso Viejo, CA

"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aliso Viejo, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aliso Viejo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

