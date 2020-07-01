All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 94 Tallowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
94 Tallowood
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

94 Tallowood

94 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

94 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous remodeled designer home in Cypress Village. This home has been masterfully remodeled and furnished by an interior designer and being rented partially furnished for your to enjoy! All furnishings and decor in the entryway, living room, kitchen, dining room and hall ways are included making this an easy move for you, all you need to bring is your bedroom sets! As soon as you walk in you are welcomed with soaring ceilings, the sun shining through the large windows and stunning designer furnishings. The kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, trendy white backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and an oversized butcher block island was just completed a few weeks ago. The open floor plan and large island has been masterfully designed for entertaining. As you walk upstairs you will find large dual master suites and upgraded bathrooms. Also included: wall decor in common areas, TV in family room, washer & dryer, TV mounts in bedrooms, and storage shelves in the 2 car garage. Cypress Village has several pools, parks, and playgrounds for your to enjoy just a short walk away. Top ranked Irvine schools just minutes away. Close to Irvine Spectrum and easy access to the 133, 5 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Tallowood have any available units?
94 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 94 Tallowood have?
Some of 94 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
94 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 94 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 94 Tallowood offers parking.
Does 94 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 94 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 94 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 94 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Tallowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology