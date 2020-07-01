94 Tallowood

Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled designer home in Cypress Village. This home has been masterfully remodeled and furnished by an interior designer and being rented partially furnished for your to enjoy! All furnishings and decor in the entryway, living room, kitchen, dining room and hall ways are included making this an easy move for you, all you need to bring is your bedroom sets! As soon as you walk in you are welcomed with soaring ceilings, the sun shining through the large windows and stunning designer furnishings. The kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, trendy white backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and an oversized butcher block island was just completed a few weeks ago. The open floor plan and large island has been masterfully designed for entertaining. As you walk upstairs you will find large dual master suites and upgraded bathrooms. Also included: wall decor in common areas, TV in family room, washer & dryer, TV mounts in bedrooms, and storage shelves in the 2 car garage. Cypress Village has several pools, parks, and playgrounds for your to enjoy just a short walk away. Top ranked Irvine schools just minutes away. Close to Irvine Spectrum and easy access to the 133, 5 and 405 freeways.