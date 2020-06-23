918 Timberwood

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Location! Location! Location! Highly desirable Northwood Pointe Gated Community, End Unit located in between Northwood High and Canyon View Elemetry School. Two best schools in 5 mins walking distance. Master bedroom in second floor and a very large loft/bonus room on the third floor. This room could be used as a second bedroom. Newer laminated wood floors throughout, newer paint, crown molding, recess lights, fireplace, custom mantle, entertainment center, book shelf, tile at entry and kitchen. Bright, cozy and airy! Association amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, play grounds, basketball & parks.