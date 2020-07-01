9 Mahogany Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Property is located in the prestigious community of Northwood/Trailwood. This is 24/7 gated community with security guard and patrol. This home features elegant and tasteful upgrades. It has everything from beautiful vaulted ceilings to French doors that open to a lush courtyard and a gourmet kitchen with upgraded floor, bathroom, cabinets. This home is located just minutes away from Northwood High and Canyon View Elementary and is only steps away from the luxurious community amenities including full size heated swimming pool, gas BBQ grills, and sport court for basketball, tennis, soccer and wally ball. You will enjoy 1.8 miles beautiful hick trail as well.