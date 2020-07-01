All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Mahogany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Mahogany Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

9 Mahogany Drive

9 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Mahogany Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Property is located in the prestigious community of Northwood/Trailwood. This is 24/7 gated community with security guard and patrol. This home features elegant and tasteful upgrades. It has everything from beautiful vaulted ceilings to French doors that open to a lush courtyard and a gourmet kitchen with upgraded floor, bathroom, cabinets. This home is located just minutes away from Northwood High and Canyon View Elementary and is only steps away from the luxurious community amenities including full size heated swimming pool, gas BBQ grills, and sport court for basketball, tennis, soccer and wally ball. You will enjoy 1.8 miles beautiful hick trail as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
9 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Mahogany Drive have?
Some of 9 Mahogany Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Mahogany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Mahogany Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Mahogany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9 Mahogany Drive has a pool.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Mahogany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Mahogany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Mahogany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Mahogany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology