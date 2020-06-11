86 Evening Sun

Amenities

Beautifully, energy efficient newer home in the Caserta neighborhood in Cypress Village of Irvine. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with one bedroom and one bath downstairs. Tile floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with full backsplash and large island. Recessed lighting, upgraded master bathroom, large windows bringing in the natural light, proxy floor in garage, and more. Wheelchair accessible home entrance and at main floor bathroom. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, resort-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location! More information, please text Zarina at 714-747-9628.