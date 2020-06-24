All apartments in Irvine
84 Wildwood

84 Wildwood · No Longer Available
Location

84 Wildwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location, walk to the North Lake. Very light and bright. New cabinets and quartz countertops throughout this beautiful home. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Bath and full bath downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Wildwood have any available units?
84 Wildwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Wildwood have?
Some of 84 Wildwood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Wildwood currently offering any rent specials?
84 Wildwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Wildwood pet-friendly?
No, 84 Wildwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Wildwood offer parking?
Yes, 84 Wildwood offers parking.
Does 84 Wildwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Wildwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Wildwood have a pool?
No, 84 Wildwood does not have a pool.
Does 84 Wildwood have accessible units?
No, 84 Wildwood does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Wildwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Wildwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Wildwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Wildwood does not have units with air conditioning.
