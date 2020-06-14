84 Oval Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom two story Condominium in highly sought after community of Walnut Square. The property has had extensive renovations throughout. Staged and easy to show to your clients. A rarity to find this beautiful home at this price that comes with an Attached Garage and additional parking space. Great community and professionally managed common lush grounds that comes with a swimming pool, children's playground and basketball court. Close to wonderful schools within walking distance.