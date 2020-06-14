All apartments in Irvine
84 Oval Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

84 Oval Road

84 Oval Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

84 Oval Road, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom two story Condominium in highly sought after community of Walnut Square. The property has had extensive renovations throughout. Staged and easy to show to your clients. A rarity to find this beautiful home at this price that comes with an Attached Garage and additional parking space. Great community and professionally managed common lush grounds that comes with a swimming pool, children's playground and basketball court. Close to wonderful schools within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Oval Road have any available units?
84 Oval Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Oval Road have?
Some of 84 Oval Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Oval Road currently offering any rent specials?
84 Oval Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Oval Road pet-friendly?
No, 84 Oval Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Oval Road offer parking?
Yes, 84 Oval Road does offer parking.
Does 84 Oval Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Oval Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Oval Road have a pool?
Yes, 84 Oval Road has a pool.
Does 84 Oval Road have accessible units?
No, 84 Oval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Oval Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Oval Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Oval Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Oval Road does not have units with air conditioning.
