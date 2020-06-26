All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 82 SARABANDE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
82 SARABANDE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

82 SARABANDE

82 Sarabande · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Location! Location! Location! This home is located in the highly sought-after Woodbury neighborhood. Desirable & functional floor plan, perfect for a starting family. 3 bdrms/2.5 baths/2-car garage.Walking distance to Woodbury Community Park--2 baseball diamonds, 2 basketball courts, soccer field, a community cntr, 3000 sq.ft Tot-Lot. Entry. Large/Open Living Room w/Fireplace. Opens to gourmet family kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate bathtub & shower & dual vanities. Bdrm 2&3 share dual bathroom. Front patio space for outdoor entertainment. Known for resort-style amenities. Encompasses 9-acres w/recreation, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, a beach volleyball court, 3 swimming pools (Resort Pool & Lagoon Pool), water garden, and a great lawn. Truly an oasis in Irvine, minutes from Woodbury Towne Center--Trader Joes, Ralphs, Starbucks & plenty of other retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 SARABANDE have any available units?
82 SARABANDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 SARABANDE have?
Some of 82 SARABANDE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 SARABANDE currently offering any rent specials?
82 SARABANDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 SARABANDE pet-friendly?
No, 82 SARABANDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 SARABANDE offer parking?
Yes, 82 SARABANDE offers parking.
Does 82 SARABANDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 SARABANDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 SARABANDE have a pool?
Yes, 82 SARABANDE has a pool.
Does 82 SARABANDE have accessible units?
No, 82 SARABANDE does not have accessible units.
Does 82 SARABANDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 SARABANDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 SARABANDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 SARABANDE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology