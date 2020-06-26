82 SARABANDE

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This home is located in the highly sought-after Woodbury neighborhood. Desirable & functional floor plan, perfect for a starting family. 3 bdrms/2.5 baths/2-car garage.Walking distance to Woodbury Community Park--2 baseball diamonds, 2 basketball courts, soccer field, a community cntr, 3000 sq.ft Tot-Lot. Entry. Large/Open Living Room w/Fireplace. Opens to gourmet family kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate bathtub & shower & dual vanities. Bdrm 2&3 share dual bathroom. Front patio space for outdoor entertainment. Known for resort-style amenities. Encompasses 9-acres w/recreation, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, a beach volleyball court, 3 swimming pools (Resort Pool & Lagoon Pool), water garden, and a great lawn. Truly an oasis in Irvine, minutes from Woodbury Towne Center--Trader Joes, Ralphs, Starbucks & plenty of other retail.