Irvine, CA
82 Borghese
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 PM

82 Borghese

82 Borghese · (949) 610-3838
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

82 Borghese, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable guard gated Laguna Altura! This home features a massive open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The home also has three beautiful bedrooms, including a master suite, with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. This home is only a few miles from the beach, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Coast, and a variety of dining and entertainment options. Nestled in a private location in the hills, Laguna Altura also offers a variety of parks, basketball courts, pools, spas, and much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Borghese have any available units?
82 Borghese doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Borghese have?
Some of 82 Borghese's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Borghese currently offering any rent specials?
82 Borghese isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Borghese pet-friendly?
No, 82 Borghese is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Borghese offer parking?
No, 82 Borghese does not offer parking.
Does 82 Borghese have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Borghese does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Borghese have a pool?
Yes, 82 Borghese has a pool.
Does 82 Borghese have accessible units?
No, 82 Borghese does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Borghese have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Borghese does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Borghese have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Borghese does not have units with air conditioning.
