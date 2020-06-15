82 Borghese

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable guard gated Laguna Altura! This home features a massive open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The home also has three beautiful bedrooms, including a master suite, with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. This home is only a few miles from the beach, Irvine Spectrum, Newport Coast, and a variety of dining and entertainment options. Nestled in a private location in the hills, Laguna Altura also offers a variety of parks, basketball courts, pools, spas, and much more! Come see this home today!!!