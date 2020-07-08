All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:56 AM

80 Thornapple

80 Thornapple · No Longer Available
Location

80 Thornapple, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Beautiful Mulberry home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus loft and a den that can be used as an office or a bedroom for nanny. This house sits on an upgraded lot with no neighbors behind so the first floor is flooded with natural light from sliding doors, French doors and over-sized windows. This house is highly upgraded with wood floor, plantation shutters, less steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, walk-in pantry with build-in organizer, and upgraded grant center island. Upstairs master suite features a large sized bath with a separate toilet, shower and bathtub. 2 walk in closet offers ample storage. The convenience of a laundry room with built-in sink and cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms on the second floor has its own bathrooms. It is located in Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood and is only 3 minutes walk to elementary school and 5 minutes bike to middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Thornapple have any available units?
80 Thornapple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Thornapple have?
Some of 80 Thornapple's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Thornapple currently offering any rent specials?
80 Thornapple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Thornapple pet-friendly?
No, 80 Thornapple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Thornapple offer parking?
No, 80 Thornapple does not offer parking.
Does 80 Thornapple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Thornapple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Thornapple have a pool?
No, 80 Thornapple does not have a pool.
Does 80 Thornapple have accessible units?
No, 80 Thornapple does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Thornapple have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Thornapple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Thornapple have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Thornapple does not have units with air conditioning.

