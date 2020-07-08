80 Thornapple

Amenities

This Beautiful Mulberry home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus loft and a den that can be used as an office or a bedroom for nanny. This house sits on an upgraded lot with no neighbors behind so the first floor is flooded with natural light from sliding doors, French doors and over-sized windows. This house is highly upgraded with wood floor, plantation shutters, less steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, walk-in pantry with build-in organizer, and upgraded grant center island. Upstairs master suite features a large sized bath with a separate toilet, shower and bathtub. 2 walk in closet offers ample storage. The convenience of a laundry room with built-in sink and cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms on the second floor has its own bathrooms. It is located in Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood and is only 3 minutes walk to elementary school and 5 minutes bike to middle school.