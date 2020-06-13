All apartments in Irvine
7102 Apricot Drive
7102 Apricot Drive

7102 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7102 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
INSURANCE, GAS, WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH THE RENT... ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING, INSIDE THE UNIT, WASHER/DRYER AND SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!!! Light and Bright! Come see this gorgeous home located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Irvine with an amazing mountain sunset view. Close to UCI, IVC, Hoag Hospital, Irvine Spectrum, OC Great Park and many others as well as right across from Oak Creek Golf Course. Best of all, this home is conveniently located near the 5 and 405 freeways. Your future potential home features a large view balcony, cozy fireplace in the living room, breakfast counter plus dinning ell off the living room. Community provides, Water, Trash, Sewer, Maintenance, Pool, Spa, Lighted Tennis Courts, Clubhouse Weight Room, Basketball Courts, Tot Lot, Greenbelt and Common Area Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

