7102 Apricot Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

INSURANCE, GAS, WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH THE RENT... ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING, INSIDE THE UNIT, WASHER/DRYER AND SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!!! Light and Bright! Come see this gorgeous home located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Irvine with an amazing mountain sunset view. Close to UCI, IVC, Hoag Hospital, Irvine Spectrum, OC Great Park and many others as well as right across from Oak Creek Golf Course. Best of all, this home is conveniently located near the 5 and 405 freeways. Your future potential home features a large view balcony, cozy fireplace in the living room, breakfast counter plus dinning ell off the living room. Community provides, Water, Trash, Sewer, Maintenance, Pool, Spa, Lighted Tennis Courts, Clubhouse Weight Room, Basketball Courts, Tot Lot, Greenbelt and Common Area Maintenance.