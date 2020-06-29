7 Fernbank

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

This Woodbridge townhome features dual masters plus a downstairs bedroom. The open concept floorpan is perfect for entertaining with a kitchen open to the dining and living area. Snuggle up next to the fireplace on those cold days or relax on the patio on those perfect sunny Southern California days. You’ll find a breakfast nook adjacent to the light and bright kitchen that has been upgraded with granite counter tops, recessed lighting and brand new stainless steel microwave and oven/range combo. The attached two car garage includes washer and dryer hook ups. This property is conveniently located in the sought after Irvine Unified School District just steps to Eastshore Elementary and walking distance to Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High School High. Residents will enjoy all of the amenities of Woodbridge Village Association, including 22 pools, a splash pad, 16 spas, 2 beach lagoons (with boat docks), a premiere tennis program with lessons and events available through on-site tennis professionals, 24 tennis courts, a big wheel park, a fitness course and much more.