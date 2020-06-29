All apartments in Irvine
7 Fernbank

Location

7 Fernbank, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This Woodbridge townhome features dual masters plus a downstairs bedroom. The open concept floorpan is perfect for entertaining with a kitchen open to the dining and living area. Snuggle up next to the fireplace on those cold days or relax on the patio on those perfect sunny Southern California days. You’ll find a breakfast nook adjacent to the light and bright kitchen that has been upgraded with granite counter tops, recessed lighting and brand new stainless steel microwave and oven/range combo. The attached two car garage includes washer and dryer hook ups. This property is conveniently located in the sought after Irvine Unified School District just steps to Eastshore Elementary and walking distance to Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High School High. Residents will enjoy all of the amenities of Woodbridge Village Association, including 22 pools, a splash pad, 16 spas, 2 beach lagoons (with boat docks), a premiere tennis program with lessons and events available through on-site tennis professionals, 24 tennis courts, a big wheel park, a fitness course and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Fernbank have any available units?
7 Fernbank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Fernbank have?
Some of 7 Fernbank's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Fernbank currently offering any rent specials?
7 Fernbank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Fernbank pet-friendly?
No, 7 Fernbank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Fernbank offer parking?
Yes, 7 Fernbank offers parking.
Does 7 Fernbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Fernbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Fernbank have a pool?
Yes, 7 Fernbank has a pool.
Does 7 Fernbank have accessible units?
No, 7 Fernbank does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Fernbank have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Fernbank does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Fernbank have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Fernbank does not have units with air conditioning.
