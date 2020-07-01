Amenities

Great house located at Irvine brand new gated community Altair with beautiful club house and 4 swimming pool and one large community park. 2 story new home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with balcony and the California room. Fully upgraded kitchen cabinets all the way to the ceiling, quartz counters and wolf stainless kitchen appliances including 2 dishwasher, 1 built in refrigerator, microware and oven. The main living area opens up into the outdoor California room through the stacking doors which extends the space. Very clean and easy to maintain backyard landscape with an outdoor fireplace. A private downstairs bedroom with own bathroom, master bedroom with a huge bathroom and walk in closet and a kids room with a outside full bathroom is set up at second floor as well. The large upstairs bonus room can turn to the 4th bedroom or you can keep as a loft. Home is fully furnished and ready to show and move in in April 2, 2020.