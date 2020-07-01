All apartments in Irvine
68 Ray

68 Ray · No Longer Available
Location

68 Ray, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Great house located at Irvine brand new gated community Altair with beautiful club house and 4 swimming pool and one large community park. 2 story new home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with balcony and the California room. Fully upgraded kitchen cabinets all the way to the ceiling, quartz counters and wolf stainless kitchen appliances including 2 dishwasher, 1 built in refrigerator, microware and oven. The main living area opens up into the outdoor California room through the stacking doors which extends the space. Very clean and easy to maintain backyard landscape with an outdoor fireplace. A private downstairs bedroom with own bathroom, master bedroom with a huge bathroom and walk in closet and a kids room with a outside full bathroom is set up at second floor as well. The large upstairs bonus room can turn to the 4th bedroom or you can keep as a loft. Home is fully furnished and ready to show and move in in April 2, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 470 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Ray have any available units?
68 Ray doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Ray have?
Some of 68 Ray's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Ray currently offering any rent specials?
68 Ray is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Ray pet-friendly?
No, 68 Ray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Ray offer parking?
Yes, 68 Ray offers parking.
Does 68 Ray have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Ray does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Ray have a pool?
Yes, 68 Ray has a pool.
Does 68 Ray have accessible units?
No, 68 Ray does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Ray have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Ray has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Ray have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Ray does not have units with air conditioning.

