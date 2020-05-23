Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool guest suite tennis court

This super bright luxury 4 bedroom + den with 3.5 bathroom home resides in a premium corner lot with tree-lined views in the community of Portola Springs. An entry level guest suite with full ensuite bath make it convinient for guests or extended family. Main living area features open design, hard flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom built-in, and 10ft ceiling height. Cook in modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded large quartz counter top island and back splash with custom pendant lights. Enjoy lush greenbelt views and lots of natual lights from large windows, french doors and on the private covered deck. Separate den becomes a popular bonus room for the everyone. On the third floor, three bedrooms provide private and quiet rest time. The luxurious master suite features lots of windows, large walk in closet, dual vanities, huge shower with elegant upgraded tile accents. All bedrooms have beautiful open views and have been recently upgraded with high end hard wood floor. ****** The Portola Springs neighborhood is minutes away from the Woodbury Towncenter. The community has over 8 Swimming pools, sports courts, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, parks and the sought after top rated schools : Portola Springs Elementary, Jeffery Trails Middle School and the Brand new Portola High school.