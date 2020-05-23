All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 68 Origin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
68 Origin
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

68 Origin

68 Origin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68 Origin, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
tennis court
This super bright luxury 4 bedroom + den with 3.5 bathroom home resides in a premium corner lot with tree-lined views in the community of Portola Springs. An entry level guest suite with full ensuite bath make it convinient for guests or extended family. Main living area features open design, hard flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom built-in, and 10ft ceiling height. Cook in modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded large quartz counter top island and back splash with custom pendant lights. Enjoy lush greenbelt views and lots of natual lights from large windows, french doors and on the private covered deck. Separate den becomes a popular bonus room for the everyone. On the third floor, three bedrooms provide private and quiet rest time. The luxurious master suite features lots of windows, large walk in closet, dual vanities, huge shower with elegant upgraded tile accents. All bedrooms have beautiful open views and have been recently upgraded with high end hard wood floor. ****** The Portola Springs neighborhood is minutes away from the Woodbury Towncenter. The community has over 8 Swimming pools, sports courts, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, parks and the sought after top rated schools : Portola Springs Elementary, Jeffery Trails Middle School and the Brand new Portola High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Origin have any available units?
68 Origin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Origin have?
Some of 68 Origin's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Origin currently offering any rent specials?
68 Origin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Origin pet-friendly?
No, 68 Origin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Origin offer parking?
No, 68 Origin does not offer parking.
Does 68 Origin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Origin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Origin have a pool?
Yes, 68 Origin has a pool.
Does 68 Origin have accessible units?
No, 68 Origin does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Origin have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Origin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Origin have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Origin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology