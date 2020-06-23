68 Bloomington

Amenities

Amazing Magnolia Residence Plan 3 in the Cypress Village.4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom,Popular open floor plan concept with downstairs Junior bedroom suite/full bathroom,Huge living space area leads to wonderful Chef's kitchen that includes a sizeable Island,walk in pantry,second kitchen with door make you cooking no smell .Upstairs with bonus tech center and convenient laundry room.Great master bedroom has double French doors that open to a Juliet balcony and ample sized built-in walk in closet.Relax in the luxurious master bathroom complete with spacious dual sink vanities and large shower/bathtub. Other notable features include custom drapes, plantation shutters, and full insulation throughout. Telescopic sliding glass door w/ screen opens to a professionally landscaped backyard. Yard islow maintenance and an ideal space for relaxation/entertaining. Walking distance to numerous resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sport courts, trails, and Irvine Distinguished schools.Must be see.