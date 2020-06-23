All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 68 Bloomington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
68 Bloomington
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

68 Bloomington

68 Bloomington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68 Bloomington, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Amazing Magnolia Residence Plan 3 in the Cypress Village.4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom,Popular open floor plan concept with downstairs Junior bedroom suite/full bathroom,Huge living space area leads to wonderful Chef's kitchen that includes a sizeable Island,walk in pantry,second kitchen with door make you cooking no smell .Upstairs with bonus tech center and convenient laundry room.Great master bedroom has double French doors that open to a Juliet balcony and ample sized built-in walk in closet.Relax in the luxurious master bathroom complete with spacious dual sink vanities and large shower/bathtub. Other notable features include custom drapes, plantation shutters, and full insulation throughout. Telescopic sliding glass door w/ screen opens to a professionally landscaped backyard. Yard islow maintenance and an ideal space for relaxation/entertaining. Walking distance to numerous resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sport courts, trails, and Irvine Distinguished schools.Must be see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Bloomington have any available units?
68 Bloomington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Bloomington have?
Some of 68 Bloomington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Bloomington currently offering any rent specials?
68 Bloomington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Bloomington pet-friendly?
No, 68 Bloomington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Bloomington offer parking?
No, 68 Bloomington does not offer parking.
Does 68 Bloomington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Bloomington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Bloomington have a pool?
Yes, 68 Bloomington has a pool.
Does 68 Bloomington have accessible units?
No, 68 Bloomington does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Bloomington have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Bloomington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Bloomington have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Bloomington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology