67 Middlebury Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Absolutely turnkey! French Country detached home in Northwood. Lots of windows and high ceilings make this home light and bright throughout. Beautiful upgraded wood floors and sunny white cottage kitchen with bead board cabinets and vintage fixtures opens to generous great room and dining with cozy fireplace. Dining area with fireplace and separate living area. Upper level features master bedroom with balcony, master bath with separate tub and shower. First floor separate living room area can be perfect for office or library. Beautifully landscaped private garden is so serene and perfect for relaxing outdoors, the ultimate setting for outdoor living and entertaining. Top rated schools Northwood HS and Canyon View ES in walking distance. Near major freeway access and just minutes way from many shopping, parks, playgrounds & walking trails.