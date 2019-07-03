All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:06 PM

67 Middlebury Lane

67 Middlebury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

67 Middlebury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Absolutely turnkey! French Country detached home in Northwood. Lots of windows and high ceilings make this home light and bright throughout. Beautiful upgraded wood floors and sunny white cottage kitchen with bead board cabinets and vintage fixtures opens to generous great room and dining with cozy fireplace. Dining area with fireplace and separate living area. Upper level features master bedroom with balcony, master bath with separate tub and shower. First floor separate living room area can be perfect for office or library. Beautifully landscaped private garden is so serene and perfect for relaxing outdoors, the ultimate setting for outdoor living and entertaining. Top rated schools Northwood HS and Canyon View ES in walking distance. Near major freeway access and just minutes way from many shopping, parks, playgrounds & walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Middlebury Lane have any available units?
67 Middlebury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Middlebury Lane have?
Some of 67 Middlebury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Middlebury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
67 Middlebury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Middlebury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane offer parking?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane have a pool?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane have accessible units?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Middlebury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Middlebury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Middlebury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
