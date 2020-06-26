66 Briarwood

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 IRVINE-GORGEOUS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME (1,125sf) - Property Id: 122695



IRVINE-Woodbridge(1,125 sf) Gorgeous-2 story-spacious Townhome (with private patio, walking to the lake), pools and tennis courts, playground, walking to lake: 2BR, 1.5 BA, central A/C, Family Rm, separate Dining Rm,, Laundry Rm with W/D hookups, Walk-in closets, storage area, Ceramic Tile Floors in Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room & Bath Rm, your own large private garden patio ; you can walk right out to two reserved carport spaces. This home offers a spacious floor plan with a large living room, a beautiful remodeled kitchen with new cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances with built-in microwave, a stunning master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, walk to the Lake; many parks are located in the community of Woodbridge. Great location; This Townhome is walking distance to schools, lake, near shopping.



This spacious Townhouse (1,125 sf) with private patio is available: June 1, 2019

Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631

E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122695

