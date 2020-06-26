All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
66 Briarwood
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

66 Briarwood

66 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Location

66 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 07/01/19 IRVINE-GORGEOUS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME (1,125sf) - Property Id: 122695

IRVINE-Woodbridge(1,125 sf) Gorgeous-2 story-spacious Townhome (with private patio, walking to the lake), pools and tennis courts, playground, walking to lake: 2BR, 1.5 BA, central A/C, Family Rm, separate Dining Rm,, Laundry Rm with W/D hookups, Walk-in closets, storage area, Ceramic Tile Floors in Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room & Bath Rm, your own large private garden patio ; you can walk right out to two reserved carport spaces. This home offers a spacious floor plan with a large living room, a beautiful remodeled kitchen with new cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances with built-in microwave, a stunning master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, walk to the Lake; many parks are located in the community of Woodbridge. Great location; This Townhome is walking distance to schools, lake, near shopping.

This spacious Townhouse (1,125 sf) with private patio is available: June 1, 2019
Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631
E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122695
Property Id 122695

(RLNE4962235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Briarwood have any available units?
66 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Briarwood have?
Some of 66 Briarwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
66 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Briarwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Briarwood is pet friendly.
Does 66 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 66 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 66 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 66 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 66 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 66 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66 Briarwood has units with air conditioning.
