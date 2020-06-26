All apartments in Irvine
64 SINGER
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

64 SINGER

64 Singer · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

64 Singer, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Brand new property in a higher desirable location at Eastwood Village Community. Brand New refrigerator and New washer & dryer. The master bedroom plus office with full bathroom and powder room at downstairs. Two guest rooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft at upstairs. The upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, the white cabinets and marble design cortez counter top with open floor plan, very bright looking and so beautiful. upgraded back sliding door that all the way end of right. the big size pantry in the Kitchen too. All upgraded materials include the kitchen and bathrooms, flooring and wood shutters directly from the builder with the professional design. Excellent schools with the award winning high school is Northwood. This location is not far from John Wayne airport, Newport Beach and Spectrum Shopping Center. Easy to get on 405 and 5 freeway. HOA amenities are: Pool, Barbecue, Picnic Area, Playground, Tennis, Sport Court, Biking Trails, Hiking Trails, Club House. You will enjoy the life style in this beautiful community. Great room windows and sliding door coverage will be installed in a month. Landscaping will be waiting for HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 SINGER have any available units?
64 SINGER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 SINGER have?
Some of 64 SINGER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 SINGER currently offering any rent specials?
64 SINGER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 SINGER pet-friendly?
No, 64 SINGER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 SINGER offer parking?
No, 64 SINGER does not offer parking.
Does 64 SINGER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 SINGER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 SINGER have a pool?
Yes, 64 SINGER has a pool.
Does 64 SINGER have accessible units?
No, 64 SINGER does not have accessible units.
Does 64 SINGER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 SINGER has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 SINGER have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 SINGER does not have units with air conditioning.
