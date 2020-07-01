All apartments in Irvine
613 Trailblaze
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

613 Trailblaze

613 Trailblaze · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

613 Trailblaze, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath home in lovely Portola Springs - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath attached home with a very spacious, open floor plan with no one above you. The kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz countertops, decorative backsplash, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and a great room for entertaining. You can enjoy the sunset views on the outdoor patio. This is your opportunity to live in the prestigious new neighborhood of Portola Springs. The Vine is conveniently located to award winning schools, shopping and offers a wide variety of amenities. You will have the luxury of 2 pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, open lawn area with putting green and a tot lot. Please visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5739042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Trailblaze have any available units?
613 Trailblaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 613 Trailblaze have?
Some of 613 Trailblaze's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Trailblaze currently offering any rent specials?
613 Trailblaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Trailblaze pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Trailblaze is pet friendly.
Does 613 Trailblaze offer parking?
Yes, 613 Trailblaze offers parking.
Does 613 Trailblaze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Trailblaze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Trailblaze have a pool?
Yes, 613 Trailblaze has a pool.
Does 613 Trailblaze have accessible units?
No, 613 Trailblaze does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Trailblaze have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Trailblaze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Trailblaze have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Trailblaze does not have units with air conditioning.
