613 Trailblaze

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath home in lovely Portola Springs - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath attached home with a very spacious, open floor plan with no one above you. The kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz countertops, decorative backsplash, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and a great room for entertaining. You can enjoy the sunset views on the outdoor patio. This is your opportunity to live in the prestigious new neighborhood of Portola Springs. The Vine is conveniently located to award winning schools, shopping and offers a wide variety of amenities. You will have the luxury of 2 pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, open lawn area with putting green and a tot lot. Please visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.



