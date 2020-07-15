All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
602 Cultivate
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

602 Cultivate

602 Cultivate · No Longer Available
Location

602 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home in Irvine great park, 4 bdrm (1 downstairs), 3.5 bath, large balcony, 2 garage and one parking lot. K. Hovnanian Homes' spacious design of luxury single-family detached condominiums and wonderful amenities. Nice modern-looking bright energy-efficient design, spacious high-end kitchen/living room area with GE appliances, and its covered balcony is another good place to hangout or entertain friends. Walk distance to new elementary and middle schools, good viewing into Irvine Great Park area. Available 11/1/2019, come and be the first tenant to enjoy it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Cultivate have any available units?
602 Cultivate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 602 Cultivate have?
Some of 602 Cultivate's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
602 Cultivate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 602 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 602 Cultivate offer parking?
Yes, 602 Cultivate offers parking.
Does 602 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Cultivate have a pool?
No, 602 Cultivate does not have a pool.
Does 602 Cultivate have accessible units?
No, 602 Cultivate does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Cultivate has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.
