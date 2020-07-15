602 Cultivate

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new home in Irvine great park, 4 bdrm (1 downstairs), 3.5 bath, large balcony, 2 garage and one parking lot. K. Hovnanian Homes' spacious design of luxury single-family detached condominiums and wonderful amenities. Nice modern-looking bright energy-efficient design, spacious high-end kitchen/living room area with GE appliances, and its covered balcony is another good place to hangout or entertain friends. Walk distance to new elementary and middle schools, good viewing into Irvine Great Park area. Available 11/1/2019, come and be the first tenant to enjoy it!