Irvine, CA
6 PRESTON
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

6 PRESTON

6 Preston · (949) 510-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Preston, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Light and Bright Home located in the Popular Gated Community of Oak Creek. Spacious Formal Living Room with marble Fireplace. Formal Dining Room with large dining table allowing for plenty of space to Entertain. Large Gourmet Kitchen with counter lights under the cabinets and a Center Island great for cooking. Cozy Family Room with a brick Fireplace. Large Master Suite with an attached Master Bathroom. Bathroom includes, Dual Vanities, Walk in Closet, Shower with Seat and a Jacuzzi Tub. The laundry room is located on the second floor with built in Cabinets. Three Bedrooms located on the second floor and one bedroom conveniently located on the main floor with an adjacent full bathroom. More than enough room for the whole Family! Newly painted with Custom colors! Professionally Landscaped Yard. Walking distance to the association pool and parks. Close to Hospitals, Shopping Centers, Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, Beaches and Disneyland!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 PRESTON have any available units?
6 PRESTON has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 PRESTON have?
Some of 6 PRESTON's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 PRESTON currently offering any rent specials?
6 PRESTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 PRESTON pet-friendly?
No, 6 PRESTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 PRESTON offer parking?
Yes, 6 PRESTON does offer parking.
Does 6 PRESTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 PRESTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 PRESTON have a pool?
Yes, 6 PRESTON has a pool.
Does 6 PRESTON have accessible units?
No, 6 PRESTON does not have accessible units.
Does 6 PRESTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 PRESTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 PRESTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 PRESTON does not have units with air conditioning.
