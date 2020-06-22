Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Light and Bright Home located in the Popular Gated Community of Oak Creek. Spacious Formal Living Room with marble Fireplace. Formal Dining Room with large dining table allowing for plenty of space to Entertain. Large Gourmet Kitchen with counter lights under the cabinets and a Center Island great for cooking. Cozy Family Room with a brick Fireplace. Large Master Suite with an attached Master Bathroom. Bathroom includes, Dual Vanities, Walk in Closet, Shower with Seat and a Jacuzzi Tub. The laundry room is located on the second floor with built in Cabinets. Three Bedrooms located on the second floor and one bedroom conveniently located on the main floor with an adjacent full bathroom. More than enough room for the whole Family! Newly painted with Custom colors! Professionally Landscaped Yard. Walking distance to the association pool and parks. Close to Hospitals, Shopping Centers, Freeways, Irvine Spectrum, Beaches and Disneyland!