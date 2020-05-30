6 Pinewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on the one of the most beautiful & friendly streets in Woodbridge; backs up to Park, just a block from the Lake & walking trails & steps to swimming pool. Light &airy fully-detached home sits on an extra large, wrap-around yard with plenty of room for entertaining & relaxing. Beautiful view from family room, kitchen & yard, as this home sits directly on a large & quiet street. Renovated in 2013 with modern glass burning fireplace with travertine surround, elegant granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Master bedroom is on the first floor, as the other two extra large bedrooms are upstairs. Master includes a full wall built-in cabinet that includes extensive shelving, drawers & an en-suite desk.The kitchen is light & open & boasts dark brown granite countertops with modern backsplash & electric stovetop. French doors from sunken living room lead you to a secluded & tranquil outdoor area. A large built -in bookshelf in the living room allows ample storage space for books and decorations. This homes flooring is a mix of high quality carpet, wood & travertine. 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups.