Irvine, CA
6 Pinewood
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

6 Pinewood

6 Pinewood · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pinewood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on the one of the most beautiful & friendly streets in Woodbridge; backs up to Park, just a block from the Lake & walking trails & steps to swimming pool. Light &airy fully-detached home sits on an extra large, wrap-around yard with plenty of room for entertaining & relaxing. Beautiful view from family room, kitchen & yard, as this home sits directly on a large & quiet street. Renovated in 2013 with modern glass burning fireplace with travertine surround, elegant granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Master bedroom is on the first floor, as the other two extra large bedrooms are upstairs. Master includes a full wall built-in cabinet that includes extensive shelving, drawers & an en-suite desk.The kitchen is light & open & boasts dark brown granite countertops with modern backsplash & electric stovetop. French doors from sunken living room lead you to a secluded & tranquil outdoor area. A large built -in bookshelf in the living room allows ample storage space for books and decorations. This homes flooring is a mix of high quality carpet, wood & travertine. 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pinewood have any available units?
6 Pinewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Pinewood have?
Some of 6 Pinewood's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pinewood currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pinewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pinewood pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pinewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Pinewood offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pinewood offers parking.
Does 6 Pinewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pinewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pinewood have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pinewood has a pool.
Does 6 Pinewood have accessible units?
No, 6 Pinewood does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pinewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pinewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pinewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pinewood does not have units with air conditioning.

