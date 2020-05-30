All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Appleton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Appleton
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

6 Appleton

6 Appleton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Appleton, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Make Yourself At Home! - Lovely single family home - upgraded kitchen and bathrooms - great back yard - gated community - Available 5/1/2019. West Irvine. Please call Jaci Woods 714-833-4746. GORGEOUS! Owners upgraded beautifully for themselves, then moved! You get to benefit from the lovely upgrades and great condition of this single family detached residence with nice big yard and attached, direct access 2-car garage! HUGE 4 bedrooms all 2nd floor; laundry room by the bedrooms so it's all very convenient. This home has been lovingly cared for by 1 owner. OWNER just REDID BACK YARD. GREAT CHEF'S KITCHEN with walk-in pantry, pendant lights, recessed lighting throughout this residence - light, bright, open - lives large! Living room, dining room, family room adjacent kitchen - enough room for everyone! Amazing kitchen cabinets with granite and lovely back splash, same cabinets in powder bath. Upgraded fixtures throughout, tile 1st floor entry through powder bath and kitchen; carpet LR, FR, up the stairs only; engineered wood throughout 2nd floor with tile in bathrooms. Wall of windows across back of residence lets in loads of light - very private back yard with covered patio, lovely landscaped yard - Master bedroom features recessed lighting, oval soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, gigantic walk-in closet, view back yard trees (recently trimmed.) Very comfortable, upscale executive home - INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, GARDENER - there are even drawers for shoe storage in the garage...this home has it all! Does not back to street, quiet, private, tranquil! Gated cmty-West Irvine at Portola Pkwy/Jamboree-close to everything, yet private & exclusive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3220598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Appleton have any available units?
6 Appleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Appleton have?
Some of 6 Appleton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Appleton currently offering any rent specials?
6 Appleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Appleton pet-friendly?
No, 6 Appleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Appleton offer parking?
Yes, 6 Appleton offers parking.
Does 6 Appleton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Appleton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Appleton have a pool?
Yes, 6 Appleton has a pool.
Does 6 Appleton have accessible units?
No, 6 Appleton does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Appleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Appleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Appleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Appleton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology