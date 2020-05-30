6 Appleton

Amenities

Make Yourself At Home! - Lovely single family home - upgraded kitchen and bathrooms - great back yard - gated community - Available 5/1/2019. West Irvine. Please call Jaci Woods 714-833-4746. GORGEOUS! Owners upgraded beautifully for themselves, then moved! You get to benefit from the lovely upgrades and great condition of this single family detached residence with nice big yard and attached, direct access 2-car garage! HUGE 4 bedrooms all 2nd floor; laundry room by the bedrooms so it's all very convenient. This home has been lovingly cared for by 1 owner. OWNER just REDID BACK YARD. GREAT CHEF'S KITCHEN with walk-in pantry, pendant lights, recessed lighting throughout this residence - light, bright, open - lives large! Living room, dining room, family room adjacent kitchen - enough room for everyone! Amazing kitchen cabinets with granite and lovely back splash, same cabinets in powder bath. Upgraded fixtures throughout, tile 1st floor entry through powder bath and kitchen; carpet LR, FR, up the stairs only; engineered wood throughout 2nd floor with tile in bathrooms. Wall of windows across back of residence lets in loads of light - very private back yard with covered patio, lovely landscaped yard - Master bedroom features recessed lighting, oval soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, gigantic walk-in closet, view back yard trees (recently trimmed.) Very comfortable, upscale executive home - INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, GARDENER - there are even drawers for shoe storage in the garage...this home has it all! Does not back to street, quiet, private, tranquil! Gated cmty-West Irvine at Portola Pkwy/Jamboree-close to everything, yet private & exclusive.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3220598)