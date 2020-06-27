Highly desired homes in Petaluma neighborhood in the village of Eastwood. 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath. A lot of upgrades, and is winning Irvine unified school. The community included pool, spas, parks, picnic area, sports courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Darby have any available units?
59 Darby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 59 Darby currently offering any rent specials?
59 Darby is not currently offering any rent specials.