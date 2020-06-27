All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

59 Darby

59 Darby · No Longer Available
Location

59 Darby, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Highly desired homes in Petaluma neighborhood in the village of Eastwood. 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath. A lot of upgrades, and is winning Irvine unified school. The community included pool, spas, parks, picnic area, sports courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Darby have any available units?
59 Darby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 59 Darby currently offering any rent specials?
59 Darby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Darby pet-friendly?
No, 59 Darby is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Darby offer parking?
No, 59 Darby does not offer parking.
Does 59 Darby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Darby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Darby have a pool?
Yes, 59 Darby has a pool.
Does 59 Darby have accessible units?
No, 59 Darby does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Darby have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Darby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Darby have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Darby does not have units with air conditioning.
