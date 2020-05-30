54 Lakepines

Amenities

Stunning 2 story, 2 bedroom town home with no one above or below and a direct access two car garage. This lovely home has been beautifully upgraded. The staircase leading to the upper level was completely removed and replaced by a modern SPIRAL staircase, which increases the square footage of the living room. The custom wood work of the staircase continues up to the landing and hallway upstairs. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. The lower level has laminate wood floors and the upper level has carpet. There is a private patio with a picture perfect view of the lakes.The huge master suite has a walk-in closet and a private balcony overlooking the lake. The second bedroom has mirrored closets and a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are in the garage and included in the rent but with no warranty, the tenant will have to provide a refrigerator. The complex has two pools, tennis courts, walking paths and bubbling brooks and waterfalls with ducks. Close to award winning Irvine schools, stores, the entertainment complexes of The Spectrum, The District and Tustin Market Place and of course the beautiful beaches of OC. Available mid-August, unfurnished, 15 month lease term. Submit on small pet.