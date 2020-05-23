5261 Bordeaux Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604 El Camino Real
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a newly remodeled home with wonderful one bedroom (of the four bedrooms) on the second story. The kitchen is with new cabinet and granite countertop. Furnitures in the house are all new, and with a wonderful backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
5261 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5261 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5261 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.