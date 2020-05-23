All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

5261 Bordeaux Avenue

5261 Bordeaux Avenue
Location

5261 Bordeaux Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a newly remodeled home with wonderful one bedroom (of the four bedrooms) on the second story. The kitchen is with new cabinet and granite countertop. Furnitures in the house are all new, and with a wonderful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
5261 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5261 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5261 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5261 Bordeaux Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5261 Bordeaux Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
