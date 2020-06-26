Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

TUNNING VIEWS! ELEGANT LIVING! PRIME LOCATION across from the preserved orchard groves. Large 4 bed, 3 bath in coveted Terrazza Orchard Hills. lot situated across from the Orchard. Main floor bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths. Master suite offers gorgeous views. Impressive gourmet kitchen with wide island. Upgrades throughout: stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry.

Great location to connect with nature along the miles of scenic trails, parks and playgrounds. Enjoy resort inspired amenities. Short distance from shopping and award winning schools.