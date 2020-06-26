All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

52 Outlaw

52 Outlaw · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

52 Outlaw, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
TUNNING VIEWS! ELEGANT LIVING! PRIME LOCATION across from the preserved orchard groves. Large 4 bed, 3 bath in coveted Terrazza Orchard Hills. lot situated across from the Orchard. Main floor bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths. Master suite offers gorgeous views. Impressive gourmet kitchen with wide island. Upgrades throughout: stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry.
Great location to connect with nature along the miles of scenic trails, parks and playgrounds. Enjoy resort inspired amenities. Short distance from shopping and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Outlaw have any available units?
52 Outlaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Outlaw have?
Some of 52 Outlaw's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Outlaw currently offering any rent specials?
52 Outlaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Outlaw pet-friendly?
No, 52 Outlaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Outlaw offer parking?
Yes, 52 Outlaw offers parking.
Does 52 Outlaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Outlaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Outlaw have a pool?
No, 52 Outlaw does not have a pool.
Does 52 Outlaw have accessible units?
No, 52 Outlaw does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Outlaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Outlaw has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Outlaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Outlaw does not have units with air conditioning.

