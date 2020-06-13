All apartments in Irvine
/
5022 Corkwood Lane
5022 Corkwood Lane

5022 Corkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Corkwood Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This detached single family home is light and bright, and airy. It has living room with high-ceiling, formal dining room and family room. For saving energy and water, property installed LED lighting fixtures, energy efficient dual pane windows/doors, water-saving toilets, shower-only (no tub!) bathrooms and drought-tolerant landscaping. Association has heated saltwater pool, spa, tennis court, picnic area, BBQ, clubhouse and playground for children just steps away. Close to award winning schools, UC Irvine, public library, Adventure Playground, regional park, Great Park, lakes, golf courses, hiking trails, beach, markets, restaurant and Irvine Spectrum. Easy access to freeways, toll roads, Metrolink and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have any available units?
5022 Corkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5022 Corkwood Lane have?
Some of 5022 Corkwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Corkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Corkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Corkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Corkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Corkwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Corkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5022 Corkwood Lane has a pool.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5022 Corkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Corkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Corkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Corkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
