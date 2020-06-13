5022 Corkwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This detached single family home is light and bright, and airy. It has living room with high-ceiling, formal dining room and family room. For saving energy and water, property installed LED lighting fixtures, energy efficient dual pane windows/doors, water-saving toilets, shower-only (no tub!) bathrooms and drought-tolerant landscaping. Association has heated saltwater pool, spa, tennis court, picnic area, BBQ, clubhouse and playground for children just steps away. Close to award winning schools, UC Irvine, public library, Adventure Playground, regional park, Great Park, lakes, golf courses, hiking trails, beach, markets, restaurant and Irvine Spectrum. Easy access to freeways, toll roads, Metrolink and airport.