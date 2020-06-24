All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 50 Rosenblum.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
50 Rosenblum
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 Rosenblum

50 Rosenblum · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

50 Rosenblum, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfectly beautiful!! The opportunity awaits you! The home is located on a best corner lot of the most desirable community in Northpark Square. This detached perfect home features a master suites & 2.5 baths with spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertop, white cabinetry, crown molding, wood flooring throughout the property. This lovely home has a cozy living room, dining area and 2 car direct access garage. Upstairs has a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, granite counter with dual vanity. Hallway office desk space. The home is highly well designed & priced to sell. Award winning school is just a few steps away. The resort style amenities at a walking distance including pools, spa, picnic areas, sports courts, parks, best shopping and dining, Irvine Spectrum, 5 FWY, 133, 241 & 261 Toll Roads, The District & John Wayne Airport are minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Rosenblum have any available units?
50 Rosenblum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Rosenblum have?
Some of 50 Rosenblum's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Rosenblum currently offering any rent specials?
50 Rosenblum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Rosenblum pet-friendly?
No, 50 Rosenblum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Rosenblum offer parking?
Yes, 50 Rosenblum offers parking.
Does 50 Rosenblum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Rosenblum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Rosenblum have a pool?
Yes, 50 Rosenblum has a pool.
Does 50 Rosenblum have accessible units?
No, 50 Rosenblum does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Rosenblum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Rosenblum has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Rosenblum have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Rosenblum does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology