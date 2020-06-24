50 Rosenblum

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Perfectly beautiful!! The opportunity awaits you! The home is located on a best corner lot of the most desirable community in Northpark Square. This detached perfect home features a master suites & 2.5 baths with spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertop, white cabinetry, crown molding, wood flooring throughout the property. This lovely home has a cozy living room, dining area and 2 car direct access garage. Upstairs has a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, granite counter with dual vanity. Hallway office desk space. The home is highly well designed & priced to sell. Award winning school is just a few steps away. The resort style amenities at a walking distance including pools, spa, picnic areas, sports courts, parks, best shopping and dining, Irvine Spectrum, 5 FWY, 133, 241 & 261 Toll Roads, The District & John Wayne Airport are minutes away!