50 Rosenblum

Amenities
Perfectly beautiful!! The opportunity awaits you! The home is located on a best corner lot of the most desirable community in Northpark Square. This detached perfect home features a master suites & 2.5 baths with spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertop, white cabinetry, crown molding, wood flooring throughout the property. This lovely home has a cozy living room, dining area and 2 car direct access garage. Upstairs has a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, granite counter with dual vanity. Hallway office desk space. The home is highly well designed & priced to sell. Award winning school is just a few steps away. The resort style amenities at a walking distance including pools, spa, picnic areas, sports courts, parks, best shopping and dining, Irvine Spectrum, 5 FWY, 133, 241 & 261 Toll Roads, The District & John Wayne Airport are minutes away!