Irvine, CA
5 Whitewood Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

5 Whitewood Way

5 Whitewood Way · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5 Whitewood Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
University Park Home! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse, - University Park Home! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator (AS IS), Granite Counter Top, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace (Gas Log), Separate Dining, Laminate Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Lower Level Bedroom With Carpet, Mirror Closet Doors, Slider Door To Back Patio, Large 2nd Bedroom With Carpet, Vaulted Ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), A/C, Front Patio, And Back Patio With Small Flower Bed, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Near University Park, School, Trails, Library, Community Center, Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, And More.

PET NO

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Whitewood Way have any available units?
5 Whitewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Whitewood Way have?
Some of 5 Whitewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Whitewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 Whitewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Whitewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 5 Whitewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way offers parking.
Does 5 Whitewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Whitewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way has a pool.
Does 5 Whitewood Way have accessible units?
No, 5 Whitewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Whitewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Whitewood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Whitewood Way has units with air conditioning.
