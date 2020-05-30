All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 45 EAGLE POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
45 EAGLE POINT
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

45 EAGLE POINT

45 Eagle Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

45 Eagle Point, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
It's three bedrooms 2.5 baths.1400 sf two story nice townhouse. from entrance open to the family room with fireplace, the kitchen open to the dining room with ceiling fan. kitchen has new recessed lighting and new dishwasher. new paint throughout the house, tile flooring downstairs. newer carpet all upstair, washer & dryer & refrigerator included. two car attached garage and has many guest parking space in front of the house. also have nice & green back yard good for BBQ. and enjoy all the amenities of 'Woodbridge' community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 EAGLE POINT have any available units?
45 EAGLE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 EAGLE POINT have?
Some of 45 EAGLE POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 EAGLE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
45 EAGLE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 EAGLE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 45 EAGLE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 45 EAGLE POINT offers parking.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 EAGLE POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT have a pool?
No, 45 EAGLE POINT does not have a pool.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT have accessible units?
No, 45 EAGLE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 EAGLE POINT has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 EAGLE POINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 EAGLE POINT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology