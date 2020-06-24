All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4046 Germainder Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4046 Germainder Way
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

4046 Germainder Way

4046 Germainder Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4046 Germainder Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
University Park Village One. This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, townhouse residence is located in the wonderful University Park . This property features an open floor with plenty of natural light. It all starts as you walk in the front door to a very large open living room with a nice & cozy fireplace for those cool winter evenings. Remodeled kitchen, Cabinets were recently replaced, Granite counter tops with plenty of counter space, and open eating area. The HVAC unit has been recently replaced. Double paned windows. The master bedroom has attached bathroom and a balcony also as well as two other spacious bedrooms. Don't forget about the nice size patio backyard for those weekend BBQ'S with family and Friends. This property is all about location, close to award winning schools, UCI, shopping centers, Newport Beach, movie theaters, and much more. Must see to appreciate, make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 Germainder Way have any available units?
4046 Germainder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4046 Germainder Way have?
Some of 4046 Germainder Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Germainder Way currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Germainder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 Germainder Way pet-friendly?
No, 4046 Germainder Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4046 Germainder Way offer parking?
Yes, 4046 Germainder Way offers parking.
Does 4046 Germainder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 Germainder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 Germainder Way have a pool?
No, 4046 Germainder Way does not have a pool.
Does 4046 Germainder Way have accessible units?
No, 4046 Germainder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 Germainder Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 Germainder Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4046 Germainder Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4046 Germainder Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology