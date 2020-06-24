4046 Germainder Way

Amenities

University Park Village One. This upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, townhouse residence is located in the wonderful University Park . This property features an open floor with plenty of natural light. It all starts as you walk in the front door to a very large open living room with a nice & cozy fireplace for those cool winter evenings. Remodeled kitchen, Cabinets were recently replaced, Granite counter tops with plenty of counter space, and open eating area. The HVAC unit has been recently replaced. Double paned windows. The master bedroom has attached bathroom and a balcony also as well as two other spacious bedrooms. Don't forget about the nice size patio backyard for those weekend BBQ'S with family and Friends. This property is all about location, close to award winning schools, UCI, shopping centers, Newport Beach, movie theaters, and much more. Must see to appreciate, make your appointment today!