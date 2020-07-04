40 Tangelo

Amenities

One Bedroom Condo in a Peaceful Community in Irvine! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the highly desired Orange Tree HOA. The unit is 512 square feet and has spacious living quarters. As you enter the property, you are greeted with a spacious living room that offers plenty of natural lighting through the expansive sliding glass door. The kitchen includes a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a breakfast bar which overlooks the living room! This condo is on the 1st floor and has a patio that overlooks a beautiful stream and peaceful creekside foliage. The bedroom includes a window for natural light and a walk in closet with ample storage space. The bathroom has a cabinet vanity, medicine cabinet, and a separate room for the bathtub/shower and toilet. The Orange Tree HOA provides a pool and spa for their residents. One small pet is negotiable with an additional security deposit and pet rent. 1 covered carport space included. Water and trash included. Washer and dryer included in unit. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.



