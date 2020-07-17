39 Commonwealth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spectacular Irvine House with Casita! - This is the one! That is, if you are looking for a gorgeous single family house in Irvine, complete with a separate casita (detached bedroom/bathroom... perfect for office or guests or the mother-in-law). Nice finishes, including wood and tile flooring (no carpet), granite counters, designer paint and architectural features. The private backyard features a water fountain, grass lawn area, and patio space. Close to the nice community park, and of course, wonderful Irvine schools.



(RLNE5881675)