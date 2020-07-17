All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Commonwealth
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

39 Commonwealth

39 Commonwealth · (949) 709-4420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39 Commonwealth, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 39 Commonwealth · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular Irvine House with Casita! - This is the one! That is, if you are looking for a gorgeous single family house in Irvine, complete with a separate casita (detached bedroom/bathroom... perfect for office or guests or the mother-in-law). Nice finishes, including wood and tile flooring (no carpet), granite counters, designer paint and architectural features. The private backyard features a water fountain, grass lawn area, and patio space. Close to the nice community park, and of course, wonderful Irvine schools.

(RLNE5881675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Commonwealth have any available units?
39 Commonwealth has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Commonwealth have?
Some of 39 Commonwealth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
39 Commonwealth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth is pet friendly.
Does 39 Commonwealth offer parking?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth offers parking.
Does 39 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Commonwealth have a pool?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth has a pool.
Does 39 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 39 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Commonwealth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Commonwealth has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39 Commonwealth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity